A box of miscellaneous small bits of paper and receipts was received at the Genealogical Library. Among these, most of which would have been tossed long ago, we found valuable bits of information after 170 to 190 years.
One receipt shows that H. B. Swearingen deposited with McCrea & Co. the sum of $400. This money was to be credited on the books of McCrea, a Circleville merchant, for future purchases and would receive interest which he would secure at a bank.
House rent, as shown by receipts from Mrs. Eleanor Grant, shows that Mr. Brinksfield paid Stewart Purcell the sum of $1 for house rent for each month during July, August and September.
Mr. Vanmeter received a letter from his son’s teacher that the son violated the rules of the school and was corrected with a little sprout not more than half big enough for a riding switch. He stated he only struck him four or five times, very small taps. He suggested the father meet him to discuss the violation further.
Another receipt acknowledged that Andrew H. Murphy paid the sum of $16 cash for one cow, two hogs, a poultry house and garden, fire wood and accommodations to go to church on Sunday.
L.N. Olds & Son operated a store in Peck’s Block (southwest corner of Court & Main), which sold school, miscellaneous and blank books, stationery, window shades, pictures and frames. Mr. Swearingen purchased pencils and pens, a geography book, a second reader, Ray’s higher algebra, a prayer book, initialed paper, Latin grammar, a Latin reader and a dictionary, as well as books on physiology, etymology and higher arithmetic. These plus ink and a few other items cost $12.20.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.