Our genealogical library has two new books, which will aid researchers in their quest for finding their ancestors. These books are a good reference tool and are arranged to make finding easy. They are available at the library and by mail. The sale of these books helps to support our facility.
“Pickaway County Marriage Certificate Index” shows marriages ranging in date from 1899 to 1929. Each entry shows the name of the groom, the bride, date of marriage and who performed the marriage. Once you find your ancestor in this book, a certificate is easy to locate and copy for your proof of marriage. The index was prepared by Angie Finley and David Schein.
“Pickaway Places, Pickaway People Vol. 7” has stories of people and places in Pickaway and the surrounding communities. The 150-page book is indexed and each article has an accompanying photo or illustration regarding the story.
I have written these weekly stories for The Circleville Herald for the past 29-1/2 years. They are casual reports on all sorts of topics, which make up the history of our county. They are easy to read and make great gifts for those who like to reminisce, or those who simply want to know more about our community.
Christmas will be here soon and these books will make shopping easier!
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.