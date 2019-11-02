If you are a keeper of a scrapbook you will undoubtedly place items in it which will become genealogical or historical treasures in the future. Some items found in a scrapbook from the 1980s and 90s include the following:
The historic Moore House, located at the corner of Court and Mound Streets, has been officially designated a historical Underground Railroad site. This, with further research will tell the tale of the use of this home.
Local attorney Melody Steely was certified as a specialist in the field of family relations. This article would be a great addition to a biography in a family history book.
Kingston Summer Fest royalty from 1995 included Kelly Sheets of Kingston, Tara Seymour of Adelphi and Amanda LaGore of Adelphi. Their photo and story could easily be used in a history of either of these towns.
The anniversary photo and story of the event for Jacob W. and Louise Glitt will be sought after by descendants to complete their life story.
The birthday wish of a sister for Vern Esposito who was “59” with a photo of him as a small boy can be used in a family history.
A story of the success of Hocking Hills Hardwoods outlines a Pickaway business and its owners, and could be used for a historical business review.
Fred and Mary Delong’s story of a lifetime of collecting pencils would be a great addition to a family report.
If you were from Meade in Pickaway County, you would be happy to find a story about Muttonjerk and how the name was changed to Salem and then to Meade.
Keeping a scrapbook leaves a legacy of interest and facts which can be collected to make your story more interesting.
Written and submitted by Darlene Weaver