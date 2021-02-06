Perusing a newspaper from the early 1800’s makes me realize how much has changed up to this time. National news included a report of Maryland grants of public lands, an overview of the national legislature, the fourth census and a debate regarding the reduction of salaries of certain officers of the state. The second page contained more political commentary.
There was one death of a doctor in Delaware and a senator in Washington City. Page three did, however, contain a list of local letters remaining in the Circleville post office as of Dec. 31, 1821. A sheriff’s sale was advertised to sell one lot of store goods, the property of James Moore who had been sued by John Hamilton and John M. Hood.
A notice to file claims against the estate of Daniel B. Hayes, deceased, gave claimants a full year to file for payment. The tax collector for the county stated he would receive payment of land taxes at his home on Saturdays. First-rate land was taxed at $1.50 per 100 acres.
Daniel Dresbach, who laid out the town of Circleville, published a notice to “that person perhaps more needy than myself” who had stolen from his cellar three large crocks of hogs’ lard. Dresbach stated he knew the thief and wanted to give him the opportunity to bring back the vessel in which the lard was stored. He stated he would fill it again, giving the thief the chance to supply himself for the coming season.
Page four of the paper contained advertisements, estate notices, strays, song lyrics and the terms of publication. The printer of the paper had an ad for good hickory wood delivered to his office. The Olive Branch paper asked for maple sugar in exchange for a subscription or in payment of debt. Debts due the newspaper could also be paid with beeswax and tallow.
Elisha Barrett advertised the sale of cloths, casimeres and casinetts of domestic manufacture. Items were on sale and payment could be made in wheat.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.