Occupations in our family trees are as varied as the persons they belonged to. Some have the usual occupations of working in a factory or farming, but during those working years, some extraordinary things happen.
A look back at some of the obituaries in my books show a brother who worked in road construction, beginning in Circleville. His employment with Replogle led to a career in which he became a paving superintendent and helped build the West Virginia Turnpike and the Pittsburgh Greater International Airport Runways. He was a national award winner for best concrete in 1992. Vernon was a lifetime paver.
My father was a professional lifeguard when he began his working career. He was the first lifeguard to work at the newly constructed gold-cliff pool. Later, he became the owner of a grocery store in Hallsville, where he continued until his death.
A father-in-law who was a farmer his entire life discovered a mastodon in a swampy area of his farm. Archaeologists from O.S.U. helped to recover the skeleton, which now rests in the Ohio State Museum.
A cousin began his career with the Columbus Dispatch as a stereotype apprentice and ended as a maintenance machinist in the mailroom. His career spanned 44 years.
Another cousin was employed by the State of Ohio and restored the Sherman House and other historic homes across Ohio. A great uncle was a blacksmith and did a lot of horse shoeing. Several of his handmade articles are on display at the Hocking County Historical Society.
My great-grandfather was the proprietor of the New Laurelville Hotel.
As you research your family tree, find out what your ancestors did and how their occupations may have changed their lives.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.