Occupations of individuals are almost always given in obituaries. They give us an instant visual of their lives. Some of those found when going through a scrapbook are as follows:
Edmond Potter Cryder, widely known Pickaway and Ross County livestock dealer; James Edward Bausum, Ashville carpenter and painter; Henry R. Poling, Laurelville restaurant operator; Charles Myers was a stone mason and brick layer from Tarlton; Jacob Kellstadt was the superintendent of the county infirmary; John Boggs Forquer was a fireman on the Norfolk Western Railroad; Samuel Sark was a superintendent of Monroe Township Schools; Frank Nabalski was a sergeant in the training camp called Camp Sherman.
Those over the age of 70 almost always had no occupation listed, but if they served in a war it was mentioned. Farmers were listed with no other mention. Wives were never listed with an occupation since these obituaries were from the 1918 time period.
Moving back in time to 1892, Kehlian H. Dunkel was listed as a mill owner and justice of the peace. Agnes Snyder, of Kingston, was a W.C.T.U. worker; Solomon Reigel Sr. was listed as an old veteran business man, farmer and manufacturer.
H. C. Wheeler was known as a first-class meat market operator. James c. Watkins was the operator of the Waite Fruit Farm.
Now, as many of the ladies as men generally are found in the workplace. Types of occupations have changed with the times.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.