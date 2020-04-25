During World War II, supplies of staples such as gasoline, sugar, meats, cheese, butter and even shoes became scarce. The United States government Office of Price Administration issued ration stamps.
Users were admonished: “Never buy rationed goods without ration stamps — never pay more than the legal price.” The cover of the stamp book made a plea to the public to salvage tin cans and waste fats. They were needed to make munitions for our fighting men.
Ration stamps were validated by the OPA and could not be used by any person other than those to whom the ration book had been assigned. User identification was contained on the front of each book. Stamps were only good for a stated time. Red stamps were good for meats, cheese, butter, lard, fats, canned fish and canned milk. Blue stamps purchased processed foods. There were also sugar stamps and shoe stamps.
Housewives who often hoarded sugar were urged not to buy canning sugar before they had fruit to can. The stamp plan allowed five pounds with a stamp 9, validated in March, and five pounds with another stamp, which would not be validated until June or July.
Airplane stamps in Book 3 were good for one pair of shoes for each child declared. Used stamp books had to be presented in order to gain subsequent stamp books. Alterations voided the stamps and if misused it was a criminal offense.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.