During the 1970’s and 80’s, an annual family reunion of the above names was held at Mt. Pleasant Church on Route 138 in Pickaway County.
During the year, letters, charts and much history was sent to the secretary of the Reunion Association, Mrs. Helen Eckert. These letters and newsletters have been preserved by the Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Library.
One letter received tells of the Revolutionary War service of Anthony Bowsher, born in 1755 in Pennsylvania. Another writes of Dr. Frederick Seigle who was a surgeon in the Revolutionary War and the father of Amelia Seigle, who married Jacob Hotsenpiller. Because of Dr. Seigle’s war service, in which he died, Amelia received 6,000 acres of “wild land”, partly located in Pickaway County and partly in Ross County.
The Hotsenpillers moved from Virginia to Pickaway County and one of their children, Elizabeth Seigle Hotsenpiller, married Henry Rector. They became the ancestors of many Rector descendants in Pickaway County.
Grandmother Owens, (Martha Rector Owens) was remembered by Helen C. Counts as follows: Grandmother was a good Christian person. Her granddaughter, Ada, stayed with her for a number of years. She often read chapters of the Bible to Grandma. When Ada came to a word she couldn’t pronounce, Grandma would say, “Call it Moses and go on”. It was her joy to give bouquets of flowers, which came from her garden to visitors.
Alice Gertrude Manly was also remembered in a letter by Helen Manly Brown. Alice lived in a house with a large veranda, which went all across the front of the house and extended to its side. She decided to venture out on the roof and enjoyed telling about her daring adventure. Not to be outdone, her younger brother, Orville, tried out as a parachutist, jumping from the roof with an umbrella as his parachute. She reported he had no broken bones.
Alice graduated from Williamsport High School, moved with her parents to Columbus and worked at the M.C. Lilly Co. making band and lodge uniforms. She married Charles Hays, an engineer.
Another letter brought news of the death of Fred H. Bowsher in 1983. Fred counted among his talents, art, photography and writing. He once had a photography business in Circleville.
