Cuba’s struggle for independence from Spain began in 1895. American sympathy for their freedom was high. The American battleship, USS Maine, sent to protect U.S. citizens and property, was sunk by the Spanish. The demand for U.S. intervention resulted in our Congress declaring a resolution that Cuba had a right to its independence and demanded withdrawal of Spain’s armed forces.
Company M of the 4th Regiment of the Ohio Infantry U.S. Volunteers was made up of men from Pickaway County. After leaving Circleville by train in May 1898, they were stationed at Camp Bushnell in Columbus, and then ordered to Chickamauga Park, Georgia. They camped there from May 17 until July 22 and from there, went to Newport News, Virginia. The troops left Newport on the USS St. Paul for Puerto Rico on July 27 and landed Aug. 5.
Pickaway’s company was involved in a skirmish at Guayama and one at Barrio de las Palmos. There were no wounded.
In September, they were sent to Vieques Island and did garrison duty until Oct. 24. They boarded the Chester to Jersey City, New Jersey on Nov. 4 and then came back to Columbus, with a stop in Washington D. C., where they were reviewed by President McKinley. They were on furlough upon their arrival home.
Officers were Captain Burr Bostwick, First Lieutenant Charles G. Duffy and Second Lieutenant George Florence.
The Treaty of Paris, which was signed on Dec. 10, 1898, ended the Spanish American War. Spain renounced all claim to Cuba and ceded Guam and Puerto Rico to the United States and transferred sovereignty over the Philippines to the U.S. for $20 million dollars.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.