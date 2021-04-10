Muhlenberg Township had been the childhood home of Mary Kay Trump. When we met, she was an unmarried, retired lady who lived in Cleveland but still owned the home farm.
She was curious about her family background and we were willing to help her in this quest.
With visits back home would come questions on a certain branch of her family. We researched and reported results when we heard from her again. We delved into the Trump side of the family, the Hill relatives, the Fischers and the Hites. A chart showing her relatives was developed.
Mary Kay was the daughter of Harry and Addie Hill Trump. She had a brother, Robert, who died earlier. The farm was the home place of her mother, Addie Hill.
At her request, three of us helped her clean out the upstairs of a summer kitchen. Many treasures were shared with us to be placed in the museum. Three days later, her car would hold no more and our van was full too.
Her car, a big one, had a bow-front china cabinet with a glass front hoisted to the top and secured. Alone, she drove off en route to Cleveland and succeeded in getting there in one piece (the cabinet too)! When she returned, we talked of relatives and places from her past. The chart shown is of her family tree.
Mary Kay passed away in 2006 and to our surprise, left a very nice bequest to the library. It went a long way toward the purchase of our new home in the former Circleville Herald building. Her generosity will long be remembered.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.