Known to most as a well-revered public servant, Oscar Root, a Justice of the Peace for Circleville Township for decades, was a daredevil in his youthful years. Root was a native of Tarlton and as a youngster, was a prize-winning kite flyer. He became a baker as a young man and moved to Tippicanoe City.
At a balloon ascension held at a local fair, he and his friends were entranced with all the preparations for this daredevil exhibition. He watched intently. Finally, he told his companions he could fly that balloon and then parachute to safety as well as the man being paid for the stunt.
In unbelief, they watched as he boarded the balloon, received a few instructions on its operation. His flight went off without a hitch and the thrill of that first ride started him on a balloonist career. He purchased the same balloon in which he first ascended. His third ascension was in his hometown of Circleville at Zwicker’s Grove during a political rally. After that, he regularly performed at Field Days at Clarksburg, Darbyville and Williamsport and at the Pickaway and Ross County Fairs. He once took a young boy and his girlfriend on a ride, which had an unexpected thrill. The cable, which was supposed to tie them to the ground, snapped and away they went, without a ripcord to leave out the gas. After many maneuvers, shifts of weight and pulling of ropes, they grounded at Cleveland. No one was hurt.
Circleville’s famous balloonist became not only a Justice of the Peace for Circleville Township, but also the city’s health and safety director.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.