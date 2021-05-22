Scrapbooks are made up of bits and pieces of the newspaper and other paper programs and tidbits. One made as late as 2005 has now “historical” events and tales to tell.
That year, J. R. Hooks won the People’s Choice Award in the Pizza Challenge. Other winners were from 4-H, the Pickaway County Fair and scholarships. Though a newsworthy article, these may have been life changing for the recipients.
There was an article regarding Hitler Road and the use of the Hitler name for a cemetery. The explanation is simple. There were real folks named Hitler here long before Adolph came into power and his real name was not Hitler.
Military stories of completion of boot camp, awards given and missions accomplished remind us that all veterans perform a service to us civilians and to the country we love. Engagements and anniversaries show that long term relationships are indeed possible and are to be remembered and applauded.
A UFO article shows that some brave soul was willing to tell of his experience in seeing something he didn’t understand and could not begin to explain. This may someday be a part of our history.
It’s amazing how quickly those pictured in scrapbook articles are taken from us and their photos become a way to preserve their memory for years to come. Businesses fade away and soon the pictures of storefronts and aerial views are historical views.
There are scores of scrapbooks at the genealogical library. The earliest of these are from the 1840’s and the latest from a couple of years ago. They have been indexed and the items included in the books have been catalogued for easy finding. If you no longer have your newspapers, our scrapbooks are a great place to check for those articles you wish you had saved or need to find to finish a project.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.