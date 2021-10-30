Catalepsy is a disease in which the body can maintain muscular rigidity and is common in certain nervous diseases such as hysteria and schizophrenia.
A news article from The Union Herald of 1896 tells of a man named Sebastian Sowers who suffered from “inward spasms”. Sowers was an old soldier and lived with the family of John Stephens. He was a Civil War pensioner, living in Tarlton, who had served as a private in the 52nd Regiment of the Ohio Infantry..
After working all day as usual, Sowers went fishing in the evening with a couple of boys. After a time, he complained of not feeling well, so they started back to town. On the way back, Sowers became worse and died before medical help could be obtained.
Everyone believed that he had died and because of his history of spasms, that was the cause of his demise. His funeral took place from the Lutheran Church. His coffin was draped in the flag that he carried through part of the war. The band accompanied his remains to the local cemetery.
The evening of the burial, a villager returning to his home through the graveyard was startled by cries of distress coming from the new grave. Without investigating, the villager gave an alarm. Locals treated his story as ridiculous and laughed at him.
Later developments, not specified in the news article, confirmed the villager’s gruesome story of a man buried while still alive.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.