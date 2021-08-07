Otis Ballard was born at Charlemont, Massachusetts on Oct. 10, 1792. He studied medicine under Dr. Bryant of that city. When he was 21 years of age, he set out to find a place in the west where he could establish himself in his profession.
He left his home in March, 1817. A letter dated July 10, 1817, written to his parents, told of his trying to find a place that needed a doctor. All of the towns along the way had “more by one half than can live by that profession,” he stated.
A brief stop in Cazanovia, New York and the sum of $5 got him a diploma or license for the practice of physic and surgery. He was discouraged but did not want to turn back, so he stated he “steered his ship westward and let the event be what it might.”
Spring rains turned the trail into “half leg deep” mud. Upon arriving at Tarlton, he found that it was considered a very healthy country. He did feel confident enough about the town to stay and begin his practice there.
Describing his adventure to Ohio, he noted he had traveled to Smithfield, but when he reached this town, found that a doctor was still located there. He then proceeded to Cazanovia where he received his diploma. He then traveled a southerly course where he found a town which did not want a physician and from there to Tarlton, Ohio. In his letter he was hesitant about being so far removed from his friends, but was anxious to be “rendered useful to my fellow mortals.”
Ballard married Elizabeth Shoemaker, widow of John Shoemaker. In time he developed an extensive practice, he purchased farms in Pickaway and Fairfield Counties, raised fine stock, became a bank director and public servant. He died Nov. 22, 1878 at the age of 86 years.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.