This barn with its large double doors and a huge sign in the shape of a horseshoe is located right here in Circleville. It housed the blacksmith shop at 425 North Court Street once, operated by James T. Wallace.
It was moved to the rear of the property upon a lot being bought by William Edward Wallace, grandson of James T. Wallace, to build a new home about 1929.
The shop was altered and added to for a two-car garage. The second story was used by “Ed” Wallace for a pigeon loft in the early 1930s. Both the house and shop were still standing on Aug. 13, 2000 when Earl W. Wallace, son of William Edward and Stella E. Wallace, wrote the above account.
Horses, and all that goes with them, have followed the Wallace family through time. The grandfather, James, once operated a riding academy in Toledo. Ed was an avid pony and saddle-horse lover. His grandson, Earl, ran the Togs and Tack Shop here in Circleville for a number of years.
Ed Wallace was a local businessman and a former state representative. He operated his bakery for almost 40 years and then sold it to the Lindseys. He served seven consecutive terms as the county representative without facing opposition in the primary elections. He was married to Stella Emily Easter and had four sons, Ralph, Carl, Paul and Earl, and a daughter, Marvene.
Earl Wallace served four years in the Marines in World War II, was a State of Ohio Wildlife Officer and became Assistant Supervisor of Law Enforcement in the state office of Ohio Division of Wildlife. He was married to Odra and had one daughter, Jan.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.