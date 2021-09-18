Moving back in time to the year 1884, we find some of the business establishments which advertised in the Kingston Signal. This newsworthy paper was published weekly for the mere price of $1.50 per year in advance. The first issue was printed on Thursday, Sept. 11.
Jesse Brundige was then a dealer in coal, salt, lime and plaster, cement and sewer and flue pipe. May and Rodgers sold drugs, groceries, hardware, notions, tobacco and cigars. Their advertisement read, “A chance for everybody to get what they may need and at the lowest prices. Goods fresh and first class. No stale stock on hand.”
They were located on Main Street. The Kingston Drug Store sold pure drugs and medicines, paints, oils, varnishes, dyestuffs, glass, cigars, tobaccos and toilet articles.
These items, plus notions and sundries, were constantly on hand. Physicians’ prescriptions were carefully compounded. Russell and Co. was the owner and they too were located on Main street.
Jack and Snyder were paying the highest price in cash or trade for country produce. They were a general merchandise store, selling dry goods, notions, hats, caps, groceries and Queensware.
Black and Lutz were dealers in hardware, groceries, cook and heating stoves, hollow and tinware and all kinds of agricultural implements. They sold the celebrated Champion Grain Drill, both plain and with a fertilizing attachment.
They were agents for the Mitchell Wagon, known as the most complete farm wagon made. They could be found on Main Street.
Kingston’s Tile Factory owned by May, Raub and Co. were manufacturers of superior quality drain tile. It was offered in three to 10 inches in diameter. A three-inch per rod price was $.25 while a 10-inch rod was $1.50.
Simon Holderman was a dealer in lumber, lath, shingles, doors and sash. They manufactured flooring, siding and ceiling. Window and door frames were made to order.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.