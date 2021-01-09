Amidst beautiful embossed cutouts, an old scrapbook is filled with calling cards, many from places far away, but with local cards scattered between. A card from John D. Newlon, of Nebraska, Ohio, shows him to be a member of the Masonic Scioto Commandery. Joshua Hedges was a member of the same order, but with a different emblem on his card. Samuel B. Evans of Circleville was a member of the Chillicothe Commandery No. 8 K. T.
Daniel Dum of Marcy, Ohio was a member of Lithopolis Lodge No. 169, F. & A. M. (Free and Accepted Masons). S. L. Grigsby’s card shows he was the recorder of Scioto Commandery. W. A. Griner, of Nebraska, Ohio, was a member of Pickaway Lodge No. 23, Circleville Chapter No 20 R. A. M., Tyrian Council No. 60 and Scioto Commandery. A. P. Courtright’s card lists him as warder of the Scioto Commandery.
S. M. Greer has an unusual card with a frog holding a staff and a rolled up document in a cemetery. It shows him to be a captain general in Scioto Commandery No. 35 of Circleville. David Brobst, a dealer in dry goods, groceries, etc. of Marcy, Ohio, was a member of the Lithopolis, Circleville and Lancaster lodges.
Ira Buzick of Circleville was a member of Mt. Vernon Commandery and I. N. Abernethy was Junior Warden in the Scioto Commandery and J. R. Florence was a member of Circleville’s Scioto Commandery. W. J. Weaver was a member of Pickaway, Circleville and Scioto lodges.
Invitations are also included and one reads: “Nebraska, June 17, 1882, Sir Joshua Hedges and Lady will entertain the Sir Knights of Scioto Commandery No. 35 and their ladies at their residence in Walnut township, Thursday evening, June 22, 1882, six o’clock.”
Other invitations to weddings, banquets and dedications are included. A black trimmed invitation to the funeral of Dr. S. D. Turney announced “will take place from the residence of N. J. Turney, Court Street, Friday, Jan. 25, 1878, at one o’clock p.m. Services at the house.”
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.