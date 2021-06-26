Built in 1847, the store was first occupied by I. T. Jones. In 1905, William C. Boecher bought the premises and continued to run the store until about 1960. It was an “emporium” with a women’s side and a men’s side. A general store, it handled foodstuff, hardware, shoes, clothing and farm supplies.
After the store closed due to Boecher’s death, it was used for storage and the left front portion was made into a garage, in which an antique car was stored. Two auctions of the merchandise from the store were held over the years. In 1997, a windstorm blew the building from its foundation and it was torn down.
Prior to its destruction, Charlie Weaver and his wife, Darlene, took photographs of every detail of the inside and outside. Interviews with older residents gave insight as to what the store sold and where it was located on the shelves. Approximately two years after that, an open house was held as the “grand re-opening of Boecher’s Store.” Many Hallsville residents attended.
Hundreds of hours went into the construction of the building and when it was found that many of the items sold could not be purchased at miniature stores, the Weavers made boxes and labels, Charlie made counters, shelves and all of the drawers which actually open and close. The meat case, Coke case, pot-bellied stove, ice cream counter and showcases are his creations, based upon descriptions from Hallsville residents.
The upstairs portion of the store is removable so that one could look in from the top. It contains one finished room, which was a lodge room and a storage room. The second story was changed over the years from a two gabled building to one with a false front.
The miniature store was displayed at the Pumpkin Show and came home with a best of show ribbon.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.