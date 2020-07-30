M. G. Goeller’s Sons broom factory was built in 1907 at the corner of Clinton and Half avenues. Until this factory, people bought brooms which were handmade by local residents. The building of this factory and the raising of broom corn by local farmers became a major business for Circleville.
Tragedy visited the booming business in 1926 when, on a Tuesday night a short circuit in the wiring of an electric motor started a fire in the rear room of the third floor in the main brick building. It was discovered around midnight.
Some 4,700 dozen brooms, ready for market, were stored in the building, along with 600 bales of broom corn and around 250,000 broom handles. The loss was over $100,000, with only $66,000 insured. Only a few books and records were saved.
The company was previously located in the old Gregg’s Mill, along the canal near the aqueduct. The business was established in 1866.
