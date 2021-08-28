Our Ohio and Erie Canal, which crosses Pickaway County, was built in the 1820s to haul freight.
In later years, it was popular for canal boats to take passengers for a tour of the canal as a “fun trip”. State boats operated on the canal and were decorated with a comfortable cabin for guests at one end and facilities for the operators at the other.
In between was an open space, usually covered by a canvas, for comfortable seating. Fishermen found a place to drop a sinker and skating was popular in the winter on its frozen water. A three-mile portion of the old canal can be seen by driving down Canal Road from Route 22 to Westfall. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Fish and Wildlife Division controls the canal now.
North of the bend at Westfall was located a dam, which was built by the WPA to create a park with a shelter house, bathhouse and restrooms. It is now a parking area.
Over the years, Robert Quincel told his family that as a young boy, he and others swam in the old canal at the southern end and he described the bathhouses on the upper bank, which are not there today.
In the photo, one can see a path of steps leading from these bath facilities down the bank to a platform on the water where the swimming hole was.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.