Greenland Church was first known as the Timmons Church. It was located about four miles from Five Points on the road to Era. The church dates back to about 1834, when a class was formed under the ministry of the Revs. Philip Nation and Joshua Boucher of the London Circuit.
Meetings were held in private homes until the erection of the log church, which was called the “Timmons Meeting House”. In 1853, a frame church was erected and it became known as the Greenland Church.
The land for the frame church was sold by Daniel and Nancy Dennis to John McCafferty, Kendall Long, Stanton Adkins, Elizabeth Hatfield, William McCafferty, Set Hatfield and James Marshall, trustees. The one-half-acre plot was given to build a place of worship.
David Dennis and his wife gave 36 poles of land to the Greenland Methodist Church in 1871, presumably for a cemetery.
A third church was erected a short distance up the road toward Era, on the opposite side of the road. Land for the building, constructed in 1895, was donated by P.J. Dick. Final services for the church were conducted by Dr. J.F. Leist, a member of the church as a child.
A reading by Mrs. James Tootle Sr., of Chillicothe, described the dedication service in 1896. Members at that time were the Everett Grabills, the Edmund Neals, Agnes Markley, the Mostyn Garretts, Grover Duddelson, Betty Ann Grabill, Mrs. Floyd Lugenbeel and Mrs. Kenneth Gossard. Tura Stone, Mrs. Billie Davis and Mrs. Harry Neff were unable to attend due to age.
The church had in 1880 a membership of 72. A flourishing Sunday School was organized around 1860 and in 1906 about 100 children attended.
