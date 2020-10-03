Amongst the records held by the Genealogical Library is a petition signed by 78 of the citizens of Muhlenberg. It is titled “A Petition Praying for a Township Cemetery”. The petition asks the Trustees to purchase a tract of land in said Township and incorporate the same to be used as a township cemetery. They also pledged to sustain any means to effect the object of the petition. The document is not dated.
Some of the locals who signed the petition were James A. Miller, J. A. Fissell, William Hastings, John W. Bolin, T. C. Darling, Wm. Fullen Sr., Wm. D. Thorn, Henry Plummer, John Wehe, W. B. George, J. A. Radcliff, H. H. Radcliff, Wm. Tipton, Jacob Miller and Wm. H. Pickering . Seventy eight citizens signed the petition.
In November 1875, Lydia J. Whiteside sold five acres of land to the Muhlenberg Township Trustees, Fred Thorn, James Trego and James McGill for the cemetery. This was the beginning of the Muhlenberg Township Cemetery, located on the west side of London Road, 0.4 miles south of state Route 316, in the Village of Darbyville.
Today there are more than 3,800 records available for this cemetery. Besides the reading of the tombstone inscriptions, death and burial certificates were used to form a listing of all those buried there. The cemetery was read in 1982 by Gene and Barbara Welsh and again when Paul Mayberry published his township cemetery book in the year 2001.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.