In 1845, most of the circle had been changed to form rectangular lots. Only the southwest corner was yet to be completed. The octagonal courthouse in the center of the circle had been torn down and there was a great discussion about where a new one should be built. In response to that question, a letter from a prominent citizen in the form of Ebenezer Everts was put before the Pickaway County Commissioners.
Everts felt that the downtown should not be disrupted by making room for another courthouse. He thought the location should be far enough away from disturbances so as to not disrupt court proceedings. He stated that it would not make any difference to people in remote parts of the county and that if the court personnel had to walk a bit further, it would be a benefit.
His proposal was that he would give the good people of the county space for a courthouse on the “very heights of my beautiful mound.” He felt this would, in the future, be a more centered area of town than it was at the time.
The commissioners agreed to view the site but decided against the location for a courthouse. Everts decided to donate his hill property to the town as a site for a new school. The school opened in November, 1852. In 1875, the Union Building was remodeled and was known as Evert’s School.
A school, which was given the name ‘Everts’, maintained its name until a new high school and eighth grade building were placed on the same spot. Circleville High School occupied Everts’ mound until a new high school was located just off Nicholas Drive. Now, again, the school has been moved further east, and Evert’s has become an apartment complex.
