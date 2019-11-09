Deercreek Township first held school in 1803 in a log cabin on the Ross County line. Benches were formed of split slabs supported by four legs. James Bartlett was the teacher in this crude school.
Bennett School was also known as District No. 1 and was a log building, located on the land of William Bennett. After the school burned in the early 1850s, a frame building replaced it, standing on the same spot. This building also burned and was replaced by a small brick building. Another building was erected in 1885. This district was divided and a portion of it formed the Woodlyn District.
The Hornbeck School or District No. 2 also began in a log structure on the Elmer Helwagen property. In 1850, a frame building replaced the log school, which was later moved to N. L. Schein’s land. A brick school was erected in 1877.
The Betts District No. 3 School began in a log house on land of James M. Dunlap. A frame building later took its place and a brick building was erected in 1872. The frame school was moved to William Walston’s .
District No. 4, also known as Pleasant Grove, was also a log school, succeeded by another log house and finally a brick building.
District No. 5, known as the John W. Ater School, started in a log house. A frame structure replaced it, followed by a brick building. Fire destroyed part of the brick building, which was replaced.
Mt. Pleasant School at Kinderhook, also known as District No. 6, began as a log house. It was then replaced by a frame building close to the Mt. Pleasant M. E. Church. In 1878 a brick school was built across from the church.
District No. 7, or the Plummer School, was started in a log house and later occupied a frame building. A brick school was built in 1875.
Woodlyn School, or District No. 8, began as a log structure in the Bennett District. After that district divided the Woodlyn School became a brick building, built in 1869.
District No. 9 began in 1818 as a log house, now at the 111 South Water Street address in Williamsport. It followed the construction trends and was later a frame building and finally became the brick Williamsport School.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.