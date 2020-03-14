Situated at 156 West Main Street, this building stood on a part of the original town of Circleville and was located on lots 99 and 100. The first occupant found here was that of the Bank of Circleville, which operated prior to 1836.
After the close of the banking operations, the building became home to Martin Bish’s Bakery in 1873. After that, Joseph Zilberman sold fruits from the storeroom in 1893 and 1894.
Totally different businesses soon operated at the 156 location. B. C. Secrest sold farm implements in 1895, E. Sensenbrenner offered jewelry in 1899 and in 1900, C. M. Titus was selling bicycles there. Titus expanded his wares to include sporting goods until 1909.
Ohio Water Service Company stayed at this location from 1927 until 1946 when Scioto Electric moved into the building in 1948. Loveless Electric Co came next in 1950 and was there until 1958. Singer Sewing Machine Co. opened its shop in 1958 and remained until 1965.
Montgomery Ward opened in 1964 and stayed until PICCA came along in 1973. A new shop called Currier and Chives opened in the 1970s, followed by Circleville Cablevision Assoc. in 1976 and Five Trails Antiques in 1986. Book World moved to this spot in 1990 and R andL Ceramics Supplies opened in 1990. L. J. Tradewinds was the last to occupy the downstairs rooms.
Upstairs housed Joseph M.Geiger, Attorney in 1873, J. Wheeler Lowe, Attorney in 1877, H. M. Grubb’s Cleaning in 1908-09 and Circleville Dye Works in 1910. Hanings, Inc. was the last of the offices upstairs.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.