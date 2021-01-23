Henry Nevill and Henry Rush registered the west half of section number six, of township number 10 and range number 21 through the land office at Chillicothe. The two purchased this land and upon full payment, received a certificate of ownership.
Lands sold in Chillicothe’s land office were authorized by an act of Congress, entitled “An act providing for the sale of lands of the United States in the territory northwest of the Ohio, and above the mouth of the Kentucky River.”
James Madison was then president and the certificate or patent was signed on his behalf by R. Smith, Secretary of State on Sept. 3, 1809.
Nevill laid out a town in 1803 and called it Jefferson, after the former president. It contained a total of 180 lots and seven streets. He opened the first store in this part of the country and operated it by himself for several years. Eventually, he took in a partner, Joseph Hedges. He also built the first tavern whose sign displayed a portrait of Thomas Jefferson. This town was the first settlement in Pickaway Township. As the county organized, it appointed Nevill as the county treasurer.
The commissioners rented a house from Nevill for the sum of $60 in which to hold court proceedings. They also rented a room from him for a jail at the rate of $40 per year. The first cases were matters of debt and assaults as Jefferson was a rough little town. The most meaningful case was a murder by John Bennit of one Reuben Cherry. To read more about this murder case and its trial, a book is being prepared of Pickaway County murders by Rick Hartinger.
Another first for Nevill and the new county of Pickaway was a windmill, believed to be the only one ever erected in our state. It was used for cracking corn, but only lasted a few years.
Jefferson grew rapidly to a town of about 400 persons. It had a number of stores, a tavern and three hotels. After Circleville was selected as the county seat, the town began to decline. Nothing but the cemetery remains.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.