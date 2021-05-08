Most folks drive by the little cemetery on Hayesville Road and never give it a second thought. It once held the home of the Ebenezer Evangelical Church, which began in 1850. The congregation began in 1835, due to the efforts of Rev. John Dreisbach.
These early pioneers met in their homes and later in schools for their first 14 years. Rev. Dreisbach donated land to build the church, which cost $903.61.
The frame church was never structurally changed, but the inside was remodeled several times. The Dreisbach family continued to serve the church well, with Rev. John’s son Isaac E. serving as Sunday School Superintendent for a period of 57 years and his grandson, B. F. Dreisbach adding another 36 years as its Superintendent.
Newspaper accounts show the church celebrating its Golden Jubilee in 1900, with a large turnout. By 1945, the building had been abandoned for some 25 years, although the church was in a good state of repair. Vandalism was the catalyst for the removal of the building, as thugs had broken locks, entered and destroyed the pews and other furniture. The sexton’s house, which stood on the east side of the lot, was sold at public auction in 1920 and moved.
Ebenezer Church was torn down in 1945 and all that remains now is the cemetery and a huge boulder with a plaque which says, “The original site of the Ebenezer Evangelical Church founded 1850 by Rev. John Dreisbach buried on these grounds.”
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.