John W. Eshelman & Sons established their feed mill in Circleville in 1929. It was formerly owned by the Heffner Milling Company.
The Red Rose, which was the trademark for Eshelman feeds, was the symbol of the English House of Lancaster during the War of Roses.
John W. Eshelman founded the business in 1842 when he ground grains and made feed for his neighbors and friends in a mill located near Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Red Rose feeds were distributed by 1,200 independent dealers in the northeast, mid Atlantic and southern states, as well as Ohio and Michigan.
D. J. Carpenter, local general manager was with the company here from its inception. Robert D. Musser, grandson of the founder, was its first general manager.
In 1974, the company sold five of its mills located in York, Pennsylvania, Circleville, Sanford North Carolina, Chamblee, Georgia and Tampa, Florida. After a fire, the Circleville plant closed and was torn down.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.