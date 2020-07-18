Have you ever looked through a city directory? They can act as a small census for a certain city or small village, a county listing of occupants and businesses and an advertising guide.
These directories became popular as early as 1859 in Pickaway County and have sporadically continued until the 2010 time frame.
City and county officials are listed in a 1910 directory, with Charles G. Duffy as the Mayor of Circleville, Daniel Brannon on Circleville City Council, E. S. Neuding as President of the Board of Education, C. C. Chappelear as Postmaster and Anna C. Barks as the Circleville Librarian.
Those folks who lived on East High Street on the north side included George L. Haines, Wm. Kellstadt, Nelson Wolfley, Henry Williams, Lewis Murray, James Hall, Noah Culp, George Knapp, Christopher Palm and Eugene Newton.
Another section shows that George L. Haines was the husband of Minnie F., a laborer and his home was at 112 East High Street. Nelson Wolfley is shown with wife, Mary, and he was a bailiff and lived at 124 East High Street. ”Bicycles, Circleville Bicycle Co., 108 East Main Street, Telephone Citizens 659”
Rural residents are listed as “Martha Owens, widow of Wm., with children Wm. and Fred, owns 65 acres and is five miles northwest of Williamsport Pike.
These books are valuable research sources if you want to know where your family lived or what business they were associated with.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.