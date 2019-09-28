At a point where the Chillicothe and Urbana Road crossed the Zanesville Cincinnati Road, a small village was born as “Four Corners”. There was never much growth warranting a plat, due to its closeness to New Holland and Williamsport.
From the earliest times there was a store and stage stop at this tiny hamlet. In 1853 the Muskingum Valley and Cincinnati Railroad began running trains from Lancaster to Cincinnati which crossed the Chillicothe and Urbana Pike. A man named William Probst began to operate a new store in town. Soon the community became known as Probstville. The postal department awarded a commission to the storekeeper in 1865. He then operated the Propstville Post Office.
After the Civil War the railroad laid new and heavier rails and a switch and new depot were constructed at the crossing of the Chillicothe Pike. The burning of the old ties no doubt raised memories of burning the rails in Atlanta after Sherman’s march to the sea. The new depot was named Atlanta by the rail crew. The peculiar situation of operating a Propstville Post Office and an Atlanta railroad depot caused much confusion.
Once Probst was no longer postmaster a petition to change the postal designation was circulated, to coincide with the name of the rail station. Atlanta grew to some 350 residents. Four passenger trains stopped there daily. Gradually the rail traffic decreased to two freights a day and in 1954 the depot was torn down.
Today, Atlanta’s population is around 160 and few remember Four Corners or Probstville.
Written and submitted by Darlene Weaver