Just over the Pickaway-Ross County line to the southeast is the quiet little village of Hallsville. The store across the street from my home was once a hotel, was owned early by Sanford H. Clark and later by Joe Clark. It was the place in town where you could fill your gas tank, get your mail, groceries, hardware and stay warm while you waited on the school bus.
Members of the Clark family lived in the hotel portion of the building. A door opened from there into the store, which made it convenient for the owner. The Joe Clark family lived across Jackson Street and walked across the street to mind the store. Mrs. Clark was faithful in her delivery of a picnic basket full of items for lunch each day.
During its last ownership, Betty Haynes, a granddaughter of the Clark’s, and her husband, Damon, operated the store. Betty was the postmistress. Their son, Gary, was the last of the family to keep the store open. Closed now, the gas pumps are gone, there was a sale and all the signs are no longer in place. The doors are locked. Another business hub has passed to time.
Hallsville was the home to three stores at one time; Boecher’s store and Poling’s Grocery are also gone now.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.