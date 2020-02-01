Circleville’s lot 204, part of lots 13 and 14 on the original town circle, now carries the address of 116 West Main Street.
Johnson’s Store was located there in 1836, the earliest business found for that property. The Olive Branch, and then the Union Herald, were published there when the town was still a circle.
Bentley Groce and Joseph Richardson carried on a business at that address from 1882 until 1885. The Daily Union Herald was also publishing a paper there from 1884 until 1927. Also in the building was the Circleville Union Herald from 1893 until 1932.
Voll’s Tailor Shop was located there in 1910, followed by William Betts and Clifton Auto Sales (1932). In 1933, Reliable Motor Co. went into business at the 116 location. The A & P Co. came to town in 1939 and remained until 1941. Jim Brown Stores took over the building in 1946 and remained until 1953.
In 1954 the store was converted to sell Firestone Tires until 1971 and at that time, Kochheiser Hardware opened its doors, remaining until 1978. Crawford Hardware followed until 1980.
Another shift in businesses brought Monique Fabrics to the location in 1983. Sharff’s Other Place followed in 1989 until 1995 and Sharff’s until the present.
The Genealogy Library presented a program on Circleville’s backside on Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. Darlene Weaver presented the program of items which you walk past and never notice.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.