Standing on the northeast corner of Franklin and Scioto Streets is one of the few houses left on the Franklin Street north side location. The house, made of stretcher bond brick, with a Halifax roof, has the appearance of having been added onto, in that the roof line appears to have included an older structure on the east end.
Once included on the Historical Society’s Tour of Homes, it has architectural features which warranted its inclusion.
The exact date of the construction of this home is unknown. Mrs. Evaline Wentworth bought the house in 1919. It was transferred to her daughter, Gladys W. Beeler, in 1938 and then to Iola W. Owens, who sold it to Dorothy F. Robinson in 1949. Thomas and Barbara Tootle purchased the house on Sept. 7, 1976.
After some remodeling, Tom and his law partner, George D. Young, opened their office there. Over the past 45 years, Tootle has continued his practice at this location.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.