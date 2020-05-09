From the beginning of our county, those who wished to operate stores or to sell merchandise from a huckster wagon were required to purchase a license from the county to do so. Houses of public entertainment were also required to have a license in order to carry on operations. A check of one of our Common Pleas Court’s journals from 1825-1826 shows some of these license fees.
Michael Row was authorized to keep a house of public entertainment (an inn, opera house, etc.) in the Town of Circleville for the term of one year from the date of the license upon paying to the county treasury the sum of eight dollars. The license of Charles Crouse authorizing him to vend merchandise in the Town of Circleville was approved for the sum of two dollars and 50 cents. Jacob McNeal and J. Clark were authorized to vend merchandise in the Town of Bloomfield for five dollars. Jacob Lutz, of Circleville, was taxed at the rate of 12 dollars and 50 cents for his vendor’s permit.
It is unknown how the tax on each business was determined. Perhaps it was placed on the amount of merchandise involved or, in the case of houses of entertainment, the amount of seating available.
Saloons and other places, which sold liquor, were also licensed. The court journal shows William C. Porter paying a fine of two dollars plus costs for selling liquor without a license. John E. Morgan also found himself facing a fine of six dollars and costs for the same offense. Morgan then saw the wisdom of procuring a license for his house of public entertainment in the Town of Jefferson, which cost him another six dollars.
Matthew McCrea, of Circleville, George L. Binkley, of Tarlton, Ruth Hill, of Circleville, and E. W. and D. Gwyman, of Circleville, also purchased vendor’s licenses for their stores. William King paid five dollars to operate a ferry across the Scioto River at Westfall for the term of one year. And John Gensel was authorized to keep a house of public entertainment in Salt Creek Township by paying five dollars to the treasury.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.