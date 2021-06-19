The complex known as Scioto Station has seen many changes over the years. This article covers the middle section or 214 West Main Street.
The earliest occupant found was the Tremont Hotel, which was established in 1856. This was followed by the Delaplane Bros. Dry Goods store around 1860. After that, Thomas Feeny ran the hotel, as well as a grocery on this spot. The name of the hotel was changed to the Scioto House about 1877.
Next came the Cheap Furniture and Stove Store in 1882. The hotel again changed names and was known as the Union Hotel until 1899. R.H. Trimble had a livery and feed store at the rear of the hotel in 1895. It changed once more to its original name of the Tremont Hotel. This continued until 1910. Justice & Son General Contractors occupied space there in 1912 and 1913. The hotel became known as the Justice Hotel.
The hotel was later razed to make room for Congrove’s Service Station in 1956. Records show it became Rader Sohio in 1965 and Standard Oil Co. in 1986, and changed to James BP in 1995.
Again, the buildings were razed and Scioto Station was built. Edward Jones occupied the mid section of the complex along with Health Food Cupboard.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.