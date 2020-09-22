Once upon a time, around the year 1803, a village grew up on the Pickaway Plains, south of what is now Circleville. It was named Jefferson, in honor of our country’s second president. In 1806, Jefferson was incorporated as a village and grew rapidly.
By 1810, this village had become a trading point and was occupied by several hundred occupants. It became the temporary county seat of the newly organized Pickaway County. The first court in our county was held in this village on April 6, 1810. At this first court session, John Bennett was charged with murdering Reuben Cherry. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty and released on a bail of $200. He was found guilty of manslaughter at a later time and was fined $100 by the court.
On June 8, 1810, a contract with Henry Nevill provided for the use of a house at Jefferson for a courthouse at a rental of $60 per year, with a room for a jail at the rate of $25 per year.
A court record shows that William Caldwell, a public innkeeper in Jefferson, was granted a license for the selling of spirituous liquor in less quantity than one quart on March 12, 1811.
Joseph Hedges was brought before the court at Jefferson to answer to James Harrison and Ellinor Harrison in a case of Slander, with damages being sought in the sum of $1,000. William H. Puthuff was granted a license to keep a tavern at his dwelling in October of 1811.
He had served in the War of 1812. His brick house was later dismantled and moved to Circleville where it was rebuilt on West Union Street.
Shortly after, it was decided to make Circleville the official county seat, the town of Jefferson started to fade. Slowly, the houses became empty and began disappearing. Time took its toll. Nothing remains of the small village except the graveyard, which is located behind the last row of houses in the new Jefferson Subdivision.
The Jefferson School, which was not a part of the original village, was the last of the older buildings standing was torn down in the 1990’s.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.