The Cincinnati, Wilmington and Zanesville Railroad was incorporated by a special act of the Ohio Legislature, passed Feb. 4, 1851, to construct a railroad from Cincinnati via Wilmington, Washington C.H., Circleville and Lancaster to Zanesville. The company was organized May 20, 1851.
Their road was built with 56-pound rail, laid to a gauge of four feet, 10 inches, which was one and a half inches wider than the present standard gauge.
Defaulting on the payment of interest on their bonds, the courts appointed a receiver and the Cincinnati and Zanesville Railroad Company sold the line to the Cincinnati and Muskingum Valley Railroad Co.
In 1871, they were connected with the Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and St. Louis Railroad by a line constructed into Zanesville. This line was controlled by the Pennsylvania Railroad Company. The line was extended to Morrow after foreclosure proceedings and was reorganized under the name of the Cincinnati and Muskingum Railroad Co.
Through mergers, leases and changes in name in 1968 the Pennsylvania Railway Company merged with the New York Central System to form the Penn Central Transportation Company. A history appeared in the May 14, 1958 edition of the Washington C.H. Record Herald.
The 1854, arrival of the Iron Horse in New Holland brought hundreds of sight-seers to witness the first train in their village. This single event contributed greatly to the growth of the town. It was a new shipping point for the large amount of grain grown in the surrounding area.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.