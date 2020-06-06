Robert E. Adkins published a small volume in 1940, which listed many of Pickaway County’s first occurrences. Adkins, the bailiff for the Common Pleas Court, cataloged all the books in the law library and provided a diagram of the law library room showing numbered shelves. He also included a drawing of the court room wing seating for members of the bench and bar.
A listing of all Common Pleas Court and Probate Court judges in Ohio, as well as a listing of the judges from 1810 to 1920 and all county prosecutors and sheriffs and justices of the peace made the book a nice reference tool.
Drawings of the first and second courthouse were included. A detailed accounting of the first murder case held in Jefferson, Pickaway County; the rules for the government of the court and officers and fees for the county officers were also listed. The prosecuting attorney received $160 per annum while the clerk and sheriff received $60 each for their attendance at court.
A history of the first room leased from Henry Nevill for court until the first building erected for the special use of Pickaway County as a courthouse is featured. The octagonal courthouse located at what are now Court and Main Streets was then located at the center of East and West and North and South Main Streets. It was made of brick and was torn down around 1840.
The next courthouse was the one located at the corner of Court and Franklin Street. Construction began in 1845 and was completed in 1847. It was 55 feet in width by 105 feet in length, with a tower, which held the town clock. The entire cost of this building was $45,000.00.
History says the first sermon was preached by Rev. William Swayze, shortly after the location of the town in the autumn of 1810. Louisa Leiby Myers was the first child born in Circleville. Jacob Ludwig kept the first hotel in a log house built within the circle in the fall of 1810. The first church edifice was a Presbyterian meeting house of brick, with its corner stone laid in 1826 by Rev. Mr. Burton.
The first land entries in what is now Circleville Township were made by Jacob Zieger, Samuel Hill and Robert S. Slaughter. All were during the year 1801.
Adkins book is available for research at the genealogy library.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.