Do you know what was happening on the Pickaway Plains some 245 years ago? Chief Logan’s family had been slaughtered. The Indians were looking for revenge. Lord Dunmore, Governor of Virginia was organizing troops for an expedition against the Indian nations who had been harassing the western frontier.
One division of Dunmore’s troops was attacked by Chief Cornstalk and his tribesmen at Point Pleasant, West Virginia. In a pre-dawn attack in the early hours of Oct. 10, 1774, the Battle of Point Pleasant (Dunmore’s War) began.
The Virginians discovered the advancing enemy and halted the other division of Dunmore’s troops. After a bloody and brutal battle, the Indians retreated to their villages on the Pickaway Plains. Dunmore’s forces also came to the Plains, where they made a camp on the bank of Scippo Creek in Pickaway Township. Dunmore called this Camp Charlotte.
In the meantime the forces from Point Pleasant were marching toward Cornstalk’s village where they camped on Wolfe Road. When the Indians learned of this, they knew they had to consider peace with the whites.
Do you know what really happened here after this? Was Logan’s speech authentic? Did he appear with the other Chiefs before Dunmore’s Army? Was the peace treaty signed here? What happened to it? Does this change the way history should be written for the Pickaway Plains?
Written and submitted by Darlene Weaver