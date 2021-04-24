Darbyville, situated in Muhlenberg Township, was once a bustling village. The town was platted liJuly 27, 1826. According to a business review of 1889, there were 250 inhabitants at that time. There were two churches, a good school and while it had no rail access, it had daily mail.
One of the enterprises listed in the review was a hardware and grocery run by H. C. Plummer, a former Civil War soldier and blacksmith. William Devany also had a blacksmith shop and dealt in fine, celebrated horses. H. N. Robbins was also a long time blacksmith who did much business in repairing and horseshoeing.
James A. Clay sold groceries and provisions along with notions of all kinds. He sold country produce, bottled goods, cigars and tobaccos. S. C. Girton operated a saw mill and grist mill. He could custom grind flour and mill feed. His saw mill manufactured lumber, posts, bridge and building timbers.
No doubt his mill produced lumber for many of Darbyville’s buildings. The Clellan brothers operated a general merchandise store which was most likely the biggest in town. They sold ready-made clothing, hats, hardware and cutlery, glassware, groceries and produce. George Weidinger operated a meat market for the town, supplying fresh meats, sausages and bologna for his patrons.
Should citizens of the town become ill, J. T. Kirkendall, the resident physician and surgeon could take care of them. He was a native of the little town, studied with the local doctor and then graduated from Starling Medical College in Columbus.
He served as a member of council and mayor and was active in civil affairs. One doctor in town was not enough and O. P. Brinker also served to keep the townsfolk healthy. He came to Darbyville from Walnut Township and his study at Ohio Medical College.
He was interested in agriculture and operated two farms near town. A third, S. A. D. Miller was also a native of Darbyville and a Starling and New York Institute graduate. He offered both medical and surgical skills to the town.
Elsworth Devaney worked as a painter and could beautify your house, paint signs and did ornamental painting, frescoing and other decorative work and also did paper hanging. David Dornsife manufactured wagons and was originally a cabinet maker. He could build and repair and paint your wagon and fix your cabinets.
Capt. John A. Pickering had a harness and saddler business. He was a Civil War soldier who located in Darbyville after the war. In addition to his hand made items, he could repair your harness and served the town as both councilman and constable.
Jacob Miller was the proprietor of the American House, which was a landmark business, established in 1844. He advertised clean beds and well supplied tables.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.