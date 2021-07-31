Did you know that the first distillery built in Deercreek Township was that of David Yates in 1815? He started this distillery near his grist mill. This grist mill became Jones’ Mill, and later Ely’s Mill.
Did you know that David Edwards Beaver was once the owner and publisher of the Ashville Enterprise newspaper, and also a cashier with Ashville’s first bank?
Did you know that children could once be mailed through the post office? A child under 50 pounds, with postage stamps attached to his clothing, was a cheap way to ship children from one place to another.
Did you know that the Star Barber Shop in Circleville once offered bath rooms? The business was run by Clayton A. Palm in 1906.
Did you know that Brinks Restaurant and soda fountain became so much a part of Ashville that few people realized that Clyde Brinker had been operating on that same spot for 50 years? Previous to Brinker, Billy Bowers operated at the same location the same kind of business.
Did you know that in 1899, the people of Muhlenberg Township voted in favor of establishing a township high school? The principal for the new high school would also act as superintendent of all the schools in the township.
Did you know that Ruth Stout will always be remembered for organizing and serving as a guide for junior high students to tour Washington D.C.? Stout was a teacher at Washington Township School and before that at Circleville.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.