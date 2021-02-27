Combine a grocery store and blacksmith shop, a couple of houses and a wagonmaker’s shop and you have the small hamlet of Plunketsburg.
The wagonmaker’s shop was under the control of Caldwell and Longenbaugh. The three-sided blacksmith shop was used by George Barch who shoed horses there. The shop has been torn down.
A tavern with a store and a dance floor on the second story were the main features of the little burg. The store and tavern burned many years ago. The present house was built from trees cut from the farm.
It was occupied by Galen and Annabelle Mowery for over 50 years. They remodeled and added rooms to the original structure. Before them, the farm was owned by Annabelle’s parents, George and Mada Barch.
The yard, house and barn, which contains the Barch — Mowery name on its front, is the main portion of Plunketsburg. The north side, back portion of the farm goes to the Scioto River where there is a Hopewell Indian mound.
Plunketsburg is described as a small settlement five miles northwest of Circleville, along the east side of state Route 104. It is at the crossing of Commercial Point Road, formerly known as the Goose Pond Pike. A history describes the “inhabitants, big and little, as numbering about a score”.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.