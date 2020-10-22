Alice Cheeseman of the Circleville Class of 1906 gave us an essay which describes Mount Gilboa and St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. She entered her essay in the Pumpkin Show school exhibit.
The Mount was described as extending from Scioto Street nearly as far as Court Street and from Mound Street to Union Street. The summit was halfway between the Episcopal and Catholic churches are now. She believed the tribe of Indians who erected this mound was hostile to those who occupied the circle.
St. Philip’s Church was built on this mound. It was a small building of dark brown brick with high, small windows. The pews were of black walnut while the pulpit, which was reached by a small flight of steps, was painted white. The floor of the church was about where the roof of the present church is so there were many steps from the road to the church door. The road was also higher than our present street.
Around 1865 the congregation decided to build a new church and had the road tunneled out and the ground lowered so the church stands only a short distance above the street. The corners tone was laid in 1866. Today few people know about Mount Gilboa or that once a little church stood at its top looking over Circleville.