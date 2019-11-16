Muhlenberg Township’s Road Superintendent’s Annual Report to the Trustees for 1907 tells of the days worked by locals and the pay received.
Harry Hill worked four days with two teams on the pikes and hauled four loads of gravel for a total wage of $9.22. Elmer Prindle worked eight days and hauled five loads of gravel for $22.
Levy Winner cut weeds and worked in the Scioto four days for $12.75. Jesse Redman also cut weeds and worked seven days for $18.50. Milt May worked with his team for five and a half days and paid a poll tax of $3 for a net wage of $13.50
Others who worked scraping the roads, hauling gravel and cutting weeds were paid a similar wage. A team running a grader was paid the same as every other worker. Others who worked were Don Grable, Brough Graham, W. J. Wilson, Henry Hill, Thomas Hill, G. W. Miller, William Cordery, Albert Hill, George Alexander and J. D. Thorn.
In some cases a general age was noted and some handicaps were listed.
Typical jobs were digging, hauling and shoveling gravel, riprapping sewers, and cutting weeds.
The supervisor reported 17 and a half days with one day notifying persons to perform labor and one day receiving instructions with a wage of $47.75. These and other obscure records can be seen at the Genealogy Library.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.