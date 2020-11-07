An article written by Robert DeLong back in 1936 tells of the history of the Kingston and Adelphi Railroad. The brainchild of John Karshner, an Adelphi resident, it was the first road to be built and owned by one man. The railroad covered a distance of 10 miles, running from near the Mineral Spring Grounds in Adelphi to the Village of Hallsville. It then traveled in a northwesterly direction to a crossroads called Hassenpflug. From there, it went to Kingston. The train traveled forward to Kingston and backward to Adelphi.
Dubbed the “Push and Pull” and the “Jerk Water Express” with the engine known as Old Susie, it was opposed by the landowners. It was completed in 1886. The eastern end of the road entered Pickaway County. The grading through the prairie was very poor. Often the track sank beneath the surface during wet weather and froze over during the winter.
The engine was blown up by explosives as it sat in the Adelphi engine house. After that episode night watchmen Lyman Jinks and his son Lawrence stood guard to prevent a recurrence of that event.
Ownership and maintenance of the railroad put Mr. Karshner on a roller-coaster of expense which bankrupted him and the train and rights of way were taken over by Boggs & Renick. Business continued to decline and the rails were finally removed around 1900.