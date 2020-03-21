After only 22 years, the building at Salt Creek was experiencing the need for a few upgrades and changes. Another classroom was added by shifting the library to an old office. The new redecorated classroom was used as the typing room. The library will have a complete set of all Ohio Pupils Reading Circle books.
New maps were purchased for American History and for World History, as well as maps for history and geography classes in the fifth through eighth grades. Two new electric sewing machines, a new coal range and other supplies were purchased for the home economics class. New science equipment was installed, as well as two new power units for the manual arts room.
Two dozen chairs were placed in the auditorium, as well as a floodlight. A radio was purchased for the office. Outside, a new flagpole was erected on the front lawn and several new teeter-totters on the playground.
The auditorium was made into a gymnasium and physical education classes had begun.
This work, done in 1938, was in the midst of the Great Depression and made a huge impact on the school’s reputation.
