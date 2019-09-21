Scippo Creek was the site of a fulling mill for the carding of wool as early as 1828. Fulling is a step in woolen cloth making to cleanse and eliminate oils and dirt from the wool. It disentangles and mixes the fibers to produce a continuous thread for further processing such as spinning.
The Olive Branch newspaper being published in Circleville in 1828 held an advertisement by James E. Rice that he was ready to receive wool for carding. His new carding machine would produce his product for cash in hand at four cents per pound, or in trade for six and one fourth cent per pound. Articles which he would accept in trade were wheat, flax seed, corn and other approved materials. Trade items had to be received by the first of December or the charge for the trade would rise to eight cents per pound.
In 1828 a carding machine was established on the canal by a Mr. Sanford. Wm. Fleming later purchased the property and put in machinery to manufacture cloth.
There were several woolen mills in our early history including one built on Hargus Creek about 1820 by a Mr. Reed. It ceased to operate after 1850. Another mill was erected by a Mr. Cook on the left bank of the canal around 1831. It was a three story brick building used as a commission and storage warehouse. After Cook’s death in 1844, the Doddridge brothers purchased the building and turned it into a woolen mill. Blankets and clothing were made and the farmers brought in their wool to be carded. Opposite Union Street and south of the Doddridge mill David Miller ran a woolen mill for a few years.
Circleville sported three carding machines in the late 1820s, early 1830s. One was near the canal above Groce’s packing house run by Jacob Diffenbaugh; another on the race near the aqueduct and a third on Hargus Creek, near the old Circleville Creamery.
Watch for a notice of a special display of historical documents at the Genealogical Library!
Written and submitted by Darlene Weaver