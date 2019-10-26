Small towns are proud of their histories, and usually there is plenty of it if you dig long enough. Tarlton, for instance, had its town plat drawn up in 1804 when it was still a part of Fairfield County. Hopeful for bigger things, Tarlton reserved Lots No. 1 and 8 in the Ninth Square for the purpose of erecting thereon (when necessary), a courthouse, jail, market, etc.
Facts about Tarlton include: In 1853 Joseph Shoemaker and Eliza W. Shoemaker in the interest and affection for the cause of education sold one fourth of an acre lot to Hugh Wilson, Wm. H. Dunkel and Jos. Shoemaker, members of the Board of Education of School District #2, in the borough of Tarlton for $1.
From very early times the town had a hotel known as the Tarlton House, originally run by James Hilliards and later by a Mr. Shaeffer. There was also the Rieman House and the famous Nye Tavern, which still stands.
Henry Mowery, Joseph Dennis and B. W. Campbell provided groceries for the townsfolks. J. R. Kelch ran a drug store, Gustave Joch and James Karshner provided harness, saddlery and leather goods. Joseph Boyer was the town’s blacksmith.
Tarlton’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church was built prior to 1876. Elizabeth Kraft was a member of the church from its beginning. The church congregation disbanded and was sold to become the Saltcreek Valley Grange.
“Historic Tarlton in Pictures” is a 100 page book containing approximately 200 pictures of Tarlton. Get your copy at the Historical and Genealogical Library, 210 North Court St., Circleville or at the Crosstown Creamery in Tarlton.
Written and submitted by Darlene Weaver