Circleville’s Snack Shack, a high school hangout, located on South Court Street in a quonset hut type building. It was frequently the target of breaking and entering and petty theft.
Circleville Police reports show that those breaking and entering also broke into the juke box, candy machine and pin ball machines. The take was minimal.
In December 1954, the Shack was broken into twice in three days. Thieves from Greene County’s Jail escaped and made their way to Circleville, broke into the Snack Shack and stole two quarts of chocolate milk, three partly filled boxes of candy and while there, the patrol drove up on them.
A chase ensued in which the car struck two gas meters and a house. The thieves got out of their car and ran. The police called stop, which they did not, and shot one of the men in the leg. He was treated at Berger, put in the city jail and released the next day to the Green County Sheriff. He was awaiting grand jury action for breaking and entering. All in all, it was not a profitable robbery.
Other locations where frequent robberies occurred were Old Abe’s Place, Carle’s Place and the Tally Ho bar. Typically only small items were stolen — change from juke boxes, radios, razors, beer and oddly enough, 10-pound bags of sugar, along with candy bars, cigarettes and flashlight batteries.
Residential robberies in the 1950’s most frequently involved children’s bicycles, hub caps and tires. Many items were taken from residential porches.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.