Have you ever wondered what our ancestors did for entertainment? Among the social events listed in the Kingston Tribune for 1902 was a wool picking at the home of Mrs. Lide Williams and her daughter, Mrs. C. E. Baker. Quilting parties, thimble clubs and needle pliers clubs were also noted in the paper.
Dinners, with music afterward, were the most often occurring events. Ice Cream socials, picnics, lawn fetes and birthdays and anniversaries were frequent. Folks often came home to find their houses filled with well wishers for these events.
An auto party to a Lancaster camp meeting was given by Walter Dearth. Mr. and Mrs. R. W. Carnes gave a camping party at which a five-course dinner with 50-pounds of fresh catfish was served.
Dances were held at Goth’s Hall, bridge parties and bellings were also listed. Patrons flocked to ball games with teams such as the Kingston Recreation Ball Club and the “fast stepping” Fireman’s Team of Chillicothe.
Bush Bees Society, Kingston Garden Club, Ladies Aid Society, Masonic Lodge and Order of Eastern Star also provided programs and places for house-bound residents to attend.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.